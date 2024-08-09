Meenakshi Seshadri On Why Actors Have Longer Innings In Showbiz: "They Don't Have To Factor In Childbirth, Pregnancy"

After spending years in America, former actress Meenakshi Seshadri is finally back in India. Meenakshi, who took a break from acting after getting married, recently spoke about legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Jeetendra. In an interaction with Lehren Retro, Meenakshi was asked why she thinks her contemporaries, such as Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, are still active in the industry. She replied, “Do teen baatein hai, ek to given ideology hai ki heroes will have a long innings. Previous generation me bhi le lijiye Dharam ji (Dharmendra), Jeetu Ji (Jeetendra), Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan), they are like way strong. [There are a few points to consider. First, there is a given ideology that heroes will have a long innings. Take the previous generation, for example—Dharam Ji, Jeetu Ji, Amit Ji—they are still way strong.]”

Meenakshi Seshadri continued, “Fir dusri baat yeh hai ki men are not really running the home. So, they can devote themself. Career pe pura-ura dhyaan de sakte hai. Aur teesree baat yeh hai ki they don't have to factor in childbirth and pregnancy or child raring. To vo kaafi aurton ke jimmey aata hai to there you go. You have all the reasons why they are still going strong. And of course, people still like them, very important. [Secondly, men are not really running the home, so they can fully devote themselves to their careers. They can focus entirely on their work. Thirdly, they don't have to factor in childbirth, pregnancy, or child-rearing, which is largely the responsibility of women. So, there you have all the reasons why they are still going strong. And of course, people still like them, which is very important.]”

Meenakshi Seshadri married US-based investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. The couple are proud parents of two children: daughter Kendra Mysore, and son Josh Mysore. In terms of work, Meenakshi Seshadri was last seen in the 1996 film Ghatak: Lethal, alongside Sunny Deol.