Veteran Actor Meenakshi Seshadri, 60, Wants To Do An "Item Song": "Want To Change Everyone's Mindset"

Former actress Meenakshi Seshadri is back in the game and has expressed her desire to do an item song. The star, known for being a fabulous dancer, recently shared how she believes she would be the perfect fit for an item track. In an interview with Lehren TV, the actress said, “Meri ek aarzu hai abhi ki mera koi item gaana nahi hai [I have never done an item song and I wish to do it.]…I want ki everybody should sit up and say, ‘Wow, this is an item song.'” Meenakshi Seshadri continued, “Vo soch jo hai na, for an item girl you have to be in your early 20s or you have to have a certain look or appearance, to mai sab kuch jhutlana chahti hu. [That mindset, you know, that to be an item girl you have to be in your early 20s or have a certain look or appearance, I want to disprove all of that.]”

While we wait for Meenakshi Seshadri's return to the big screen, let us do a quick recap of her time on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 last year. In December last year, the actress appeared as a guest on the show and she grooved to the beats of her superhit song Ding Dong O Baby Sing Song from the movie Hero. One of the judges of the reality show, director Farah Khan, shared a clip of Meenakshi's performance on Instagram. But wait, Meenakshi wasn't dancing alone. She was joined by Farah, her co-judges Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora, as well as the show's hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan. “We have to Ding Dong when Meenakshi Seshadri is the guest on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,” Farah wrote in her caption.

Check out the video below:

Meenakshi Seshadri was last seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghatak: Lethal. The film, released in 1996, also featured Sunny Deol in a prominent role.