Arshad Warsi Says A-Listers Are Getting Paid "A Little Too Much": "Other Actors Are Suffering"

Arshad Warsi never shies away from talking about his journey in the industry. The actor recently opened up about the pay scale in the film industry. Arshad Warsi said that some actors are “suffering” due to the sharp rise in pay scale. Speaking on Unfiltered by Samdish's YouTube channel, the actor said, “I feel that people are getting paid a little too much, that is the problem. I feel that the pay scale has gone up so much that it has drawn a line between A and B. There are some actors who are making too much money and to compensate for that, other actors are suffering.”

Arshad Warsi was asked if he and his industry friends had even discussed the pay issue. He added, “It's their life, and they don't tell me how to live my life. Like if someone tells me to lead my life in a certain way, I would tell them to eat, drink and go home.”

“Everybody knows it but [they feel] make hay while the Sun shines. If they are making money, let them. If you are giving and I am getting it, it's a great life. I don't want to change the world,” the actor continued.

Before this, Arshad Warsi spoke about his iconic role – Circuit – in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Speaking to Long Drive With Mr Faisu, he said, "It could have taken a wrong turn also." Elaborating, the Jolly LLB star said, "Yes. But it could have taken a wrong turn also. Tum dekho, woh role kya tha? Villain ke peeche chaar paanch lukhhe khade hote hai na, un mese mai ek tha. [You see, what was that role? I was among the 4-5 guys who roam around with the villain] You tell me how many actors like those four guys do you remember?”

Arshad Warsi will be next seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Akshay Kumar. He also has Welcome To The Jungle in the kitty.