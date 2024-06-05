Meenakshi Seshadri On Why She Only 'Reached Out' To Hero Co-Star Jackie Shroff After Returning To Mumbai

Meenakshi Seshadri and Jackie Shroff in a filmstill. (courtesy: Facebook)

Film veteran Meenakshi Seshadri recently revealed that she first reached out to her Hero co-star Jackie Shroff after coming back to Mumbai in an interview with Zoom. She also revealed that Jackie Shroff took her to a filmy party he was invited to. Recalling the incident, Meenakshi Seshadri said, "He is one person I reached out to after coming back. He has been very sweet inviting me several times for events in Mumbai. Maybe he wants me to feel included and welcomed. That's his unique quality. In my first innings, I didn't really believe in making friends and hanging out with them but this time around I do. Another friend I want to meet is Sangeeta Bijlani." FYI, Meenakshi Seshadri moved to the United States after getting married in 1995.

Meenakshi tasted stardom after working in the Subhash Ghai directorial Hero alongside Jackie Shroff. However, she regrets that she and Jackie Shroff couldn't re-create the magic in their other films. Talking about the regret, Meenakshi said, "The success of Hero could not be repeated, because the few films Jackie and I did after that, the audience didn't get what they wanted. They didn't get that romance, the story of Jackie and Meenakshi. I feel bad about that, because with the right kind of films, him and I could have done some really nice movies together."

Meenakshi Seshadri is known for films like Muqaddar Ka Faisla, Parivaar, Vijay, Shahenshah, Shandaar, to name a few. She shared screen space with Sunny Deol and Rishi Kapoor in Damini (1992). She was nominated for the Best Actress in the Filmfare Awards for Damini. Later, she reunited with director Rajkumar Santoshi in Ghatak: Lethal (1996).