Mahira Khan Shares Rare Pic Of Son Azlan On His Birthday: "Looking At My Entire World Stare At Me..."

Mahira Khan is on cloud nine as her son Azlan turns 15 today. To mark the special day, the Pakistani actress shared a throwback image on Instagram. The picture, taken in 2009 when Azlan was born, shows Mahira lying on a hospital bed next to her newborn. The joy on her face as she looks at her adorable baby is truly heartwarming. Mahira chose Hey Jude by The Beatles as the background music for the post, as it was the song she used to listen to when she was pregnant with Azlan. In her elaborate caption, the actress wrote, “A 24 year old me, looking at my entire world stare at me - my one and my only Azlan 15.09.09 May Allah keep my Azlan and all children safe, may they be blessed with happy, healthy and long lives. May they choose the good path. May they always always be protected from evil. Ameen. Ameen.”

Mahira Khan continued, “As my Ama says - saari maaoon ke dil thanday rakh ya rabb. Ameen inshAllah. P.S this is the song that was sung to Azzu the most while he was in my tummy and when he was born! He still loves the Beatles oh and MJ!”

Reacting to the post, Mouni Roy dropped black hearts and evil-eye emojis. Ananya Panday shared a red heart emoji. Surbhi Jyoti posted white hearts and evil-eye emojis. Singer Harshdeep Kaur called the snap “Precious.” Hira Mani commented, “Saari maaon kay dil thanday rakh ameen itni piyari dua.” Imran Abbas said, “Itnay pyaare dono.. MashaAllah!” Aamina Sheikh reacted, “Maa sadkay ameen sum ameen!” Mehar Bano chimed in, saying, “MashAllah, Allah dono ko apne hifz o aman mei rakhay.” Many others followed suit.

Check out the post below:

Azlan is Mahira Khan's son from her previous marriage to Ali Askari. Mahira and Ali were married in 2007 and separated in 2015. In October last year, Mahira married businessman Salim Karim.