Pakistani Star Mahira Khan On Pregnancy Rumours: 'It's Not True'

Mahira Khan shared this image. (courtesy: MahiraKhan)

Mahira Khan, who is rumoured to be pregnant with her second child, addressed the issue in an interview with The Express Tribune. Dismissing the conjectures, Mahira said that she's not expecting. She told The Express Tribune, "It's not true that I'm pregnant. And I haven't left the Netflix series." Mahira's pregnancy rumours were doing the rounds after a Reddit thread claimed that Mahira Khan might be pregnant with her second child. The post also added that the actress opted out of Netflix's Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo and another yet-to-be-titled film as she's expecting.

The Reddit post read, "So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she's expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth, but as she's a big celeb and can't keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce."

Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim last year. She shared pictures from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities on social media. On her big day, the Humsafar star wore a pastel lehenga with a veil. She completed her look by wearing matching diamond jewellery. Salim complemented the bride in a black sherwani and a blue turban. Mahira shared her first wedding picture and wrote in the caption, "Bismillah." In the picture, we can see the couple sharing an intimate moment while a veil over their faces creates a picturesque atmosphere. Take a look at the post here:

Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. They however parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan. Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel. Mahira acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees.