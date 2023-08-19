Inside Masaba Gupta's Resumed Work Out Regime: 'Ready To Take On The World'

Masaba pictured working out. (Courtesy: Masaba)

Masaba Gupta has had a tough few weeks. Be it popping painkillers to sit through the meetings or ignoring a painful cyst, the fashion designer talked about how she has been struggling with both physical and mental health in her latest Instagram entry. Masaba emphasised that “self-care is not just about resting, it is also about addressing every single thing.” She said that because the world has become “very fast-paced and a tad bit delusional”, one must take time to address the smallest of triggers in the brain. Masaba Gupta revealed that she finally returned to her “crazy work ethic” as well as her workouts after spending time with her parents at a wellness retreat. She shared a video, with multiple snippets of herself working out in the gym.

In a long note, Masaba Gupta wrote, “The last 2 weeks have been..interesting! And a good learning which I wanted to share. Pretty s*** health wise... Popping painkillers and sitting in meetings ( yes, I have a problem and I inflict this upon myself ) - ignoring a painful cyst, then no workout because of that procedure & I am so grateful for the yoga I could do in the meantime. LOTS of meditation…which was good. Anyway, my point is - you can't put anything under the carpet...it all goes somewhere. - the mental stress you take will manifest itself in your physical body and vice Versa. Self-care is not just about resting, it is also about addressing every single thing. The world has become very fast paced, a tad bit delusional even and we don't know what's real anymore sometimes? So, take time to address the smallest of triggers in your brain. :) all is well, I'm still very proud of my crazy work ethic, it really makes me who I am. My workouts also make me who I am, not just physically but mentally too and I am so happy to be working out again, after spending time with my parents at a wellness retreat.”

Masaba Gupta added that she is “ready to take on the world but never again at the cost of my body, spirit and mind.” She finished off with a quote by her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta: “Health nahi hai, toh kuch nahi hai.”

Neena Gupta was quick to react to Masaba Gupta's post. She wrote, “Samajhdar ho gayi hai ladki (the girl has become smart).”

Mouni Roy left a hands-up and a heart emoji in the comments.





Masaba Gupta has always been a strong advocate of physical and mental health. Last month, when Masaba was unwell, she shared a gentle reminder for her fans to not take health for granted. Alongside a carousel, featuring a dry toast, electrolyte, and of course her husband Satyadeep Mishra, Masaba wrote, “Made it to the living room after the worst 24 hours - a not so gentle reminder not to take your health for granted. For now, just grateful to be able to keep this dry toast & electrolytes down. And grateful for the last guy in this carousel for waking up every few hours to keep me from getting dehydrated. Can't wait to be back in action but for now…rest.”

Masaba Gupta got married to actor Satyadeep Mishra earlier this year in January.