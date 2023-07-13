Masaba Gupta's 'Husband Appreciation Post' For Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta with Satyadeep Misra. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta is a woman of many talents. In addition to being a designer, Masaba Gupta has also made a mark for herself as an actress and an entrepreneur. Lucky for us, the multi-hyphenate documents her incredible journey on social media and this includes glimpses into her personal life. The Masaba Masaba star married actor Satyadeep Misra in January, this year and we often get to see lovely pictures of the couple on Masaba's social media timelines. A case in point is Masaba Gupta's latest Instagram upload, which is an “appreciation post” for her husband. Sharing a selfie of the couple, followed by an image of Satyadeep Misra looking dapper, Masaba Gupta wrote, “Husband appreciation post for pulling through weird weeks (and also dreaming of Antigua. The Rum Punch in particular),” and added a star, heart and cherry emoji. In response, Rasika Dugal, Isha Talwar, and Gaurav Kapur dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of their parents in January, this year. Sharing a bunch of beautiful images from the ceremony, the actress-designer announced her wedding on social media. She wrote, “Married my ocean of calm this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!” and added a slew of heart emojis.

Masaba Gupta's father Viv Richards, mother Neena Gupta and stepfather Vivek Mehra made up the bridal party and Satyadeep Misra's mother and sister blessed the couple from the groom's side. Sharing an image of the lovely family with the happy couple, Masaba Gupta offered another glimpse of the wedding. In the caption, she said, “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus.”

Masaba Gupta was last seen in the Prime Video anthology Modern Love. She also runs the design label House Of Masaba, a favourite among Bollywood stars such as Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor.

Satyadeep Misra, meanwhile, is best known for his work in films such as Vikram Vedha, No One Killed Jessica and Ferrari Ki Sawaari. He was last seen in the crime thriller web series Jehanabad - Of Love & War. Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta have worked together in Masaba Masaba.