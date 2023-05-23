Masaba Gupta's Post On Using Dad Viv Richards' Cricket Theory In Her Business

Masaba Gupta with dad Viv Richards.(courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta, the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and legendary cricket icon Sir Viv Richards, has often spoken about the impact of her parents on her life and career. The multi-hyphenate who is a fashion designer, actor, and entrepreneur has now shared a clip of her father on Instagram. The video is an excerpt from Viv Richards' interview in which he was asked about his aggressive playing style. In the clip, he says, “It's instinctive you know…As a batsman, it's all about – you're an artist. I remember when I first went to England, my coach at Somerset said, ‘Play in the V, man,' and we had contrasting views and I guess I was a little bit strong-headed at the time. But I believe that you have got to hit the gaps.”

The legend continues, “It isn't about hitting the face, man. That's boring. If you want to go, make sure you go to the left, to the right. And in order to do that, sometimes you'll make a little room for yourself. Go over extra cover. I've always, as a little boy, wanted to hit the ball and it did not matter whether I was in a test match or the last ball before lunch. Some guys are looking to tuck it here and go in and have lunch and come back out. I mean I'd come back out you know, so why not get it done now? Do it now. And these are the things I was always very aggressive about. I felt doing just the normal things at times would be boring. If you want people to come and if you want to put bums on seats, man, it can't be hitting the ball straight.”

In the caption of the post, Masaba Gupta gushed, “Just Dad being dad. Is it ok that I use the ‘gotta hit the gaps' theory in running my business? (and in case you're wondering where the aggression comes from ) #iconsonly.”

Check out the video here:

Earlier this year, on the occasion of Viv Richards' 71st birthday, Masaba Gupta shared a special note for her father. Sharing two photos from her post-wedding party that was held in January, Masaba wrote "Happy Birthday Dad. You did good. WE did so good. And I cannot wait to show you everything I will do next without any fear.” While in the first image Viv Richards is seen embracing Masaba, the second photo features Masaba, Viv Richards, and Masaba's husband Satyadeep Misra, with their backs facing the camera.

See Masaba's post here:

Masaba Gupta is the founder of the design label House Of Masaba, a favourite of Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor, among others. She made her acting debut with the Netflix show Masaba Masaba, in which she stars alongside her mother, Neena Gupta.