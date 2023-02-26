Masaba Gupta's Sunday Inspiration Is Mom Neena Gupta, Shares Beautiful Pics

Picture was shared by Masaba Gupta. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Celebrated designer Masaba Gupta's Sunday inspiration is none other than her mother Neena Gupta, and we cannot agree more. The designer uploaded two pictures of her mother on Instagram on Sunday morning and it reeks of beauty and elegance. In one of the frames, we see a young Neena Gupta sitting on the beach in what seems to be her jogging clothes. It is however her green hairband that adds a dash of spunk to her look. In the second frame, we see a zoomed-in image of the eyes of Neena Gupta. The pictures are aesthetically appealing and worth all the inspiration that Masaba might be needing for her next campaign. The designer captioned the post as "Neenaji Sunday Inspo (Inspiration) - this is our next campaign just saying @houseofmasaba I'm inspired.".

Masaba Gupta's words were corroborated by many Instagram users who praised the actress for staying beautiful even now. "Wow, you're beautiful from then till now," wrote one Instagram user while another said, "She is super gorgeous". Here's a look at the post:

A few hours ago, Neena Gupta herself uploaded a picture from her younger days and captioned it "Ye thi main (This was me)". Many however, disagreed including actor Sunil Grover who said "Abhi bhi yahi ho (You are still the same)". Take a peek:

Designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra got married in an intimate ceremony last month. Actress Neena Gupta also posted a picture from her daughter Masaba's wedding to actor Satyadeep. "Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai (my daughter got married today. My heart is filled with peace, gratitude and love). Sharing with you friends," she wrote. Both bride and mother are dressed in outfits from Masaba's design label. House of Masaba. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra, who met on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba, had a court wedding in January.

In a second post, Neena Gupta broke down the family members who were at the wedding: Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati (daughter, new son, son's mother, son's sister, daughter's father, and my husband)," she captioned a group photo. These are - Satyadeep's mother and sisters Nalini and Chinmaya Misra, cricketer Viv Richards and Vivek Mehra, whom Neena Gupta married in 2008.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced they were married in a post on social media. The post has two photos of the newlyweds, both in pink – Satyadeep's outfit is also from House of Masaba. "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability, and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great," reads the caption.