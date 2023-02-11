Masaba Gupta And Dad Viv Richards In A Perfect Pic Shared By Satyadeep Misra

Viv Richards with Masaba Gupta. (courtesy: instasattu)

Masaba Gupta's husband and actor Satyadeep Misra shared a picture-perfect moment featuring the designer along with her dad and cricketing legend Viv Richards. On Saturday afternoon, Satyadeep shared a picture, in which his wife Masaba and his father-in-law Viv Richards can be seen happily posing together. Satyadeep Misra captioned the post: "Chip off the old block?" He revealed that the picture happens to be from St John, Antigua. Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and cricketing legend Viv Richard. Neena Gupta and Viv Richards were in a relationship in the Eighties. Viv Richards is married to Miriam while Neena Gupta later got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Viv Richards also featured in the family photo that Masaba posted from her and Satyadeep Misra's wedding. "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus," she captioned it.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married last month. They announced the big news with these words: "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great."

In terms of work, Masaba Gupta was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2, a semi-fictionalised show inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her actress-mother Neena Gupta. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's series Modern Love Mumbai last year. Masaba also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year.