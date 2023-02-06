A Viv Richards-Ajay Jadeja Hug, Found By Masaba Gupta In Her Wedding Bash Pics

Masaba Gupta shared this picture. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Another day, another set of images from Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding album. Well, there is one thing common in the latest set of pictures shared by Masaba. Can you guess? The answer is in the caption. “The one where everyone hugs. Part 1,” it read. Wait, there is more. A frame featuring Masaba's father, legendary cricketer Viv Richards and former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja. The two are smiling ear-to-ear as they share a warm hug. A picture-perfect moment, did we hear? Well, it is indeed. Now, let us talk about the remaining images clicked at the post-wedding celebration. We can spot Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, Sonam Kapoor, and Konkona Sen Sharma among others. The album screams love and happiness from miles away. Replying to the post, Konkona Sen Sharma wrote, “Soo much happiness.” Director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Sending you a big one [hug emoji].”

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra got married in a close-knit ceremony last month. As per the fashion designer, it was for the first time her whole family came under one roof. Sharing a happy picture of her whole family, Masaba wrote, “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus.”

For Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra is her “ocean of calm”. She announced it on Instagram by sharing some pictures clicked after the wedding. The caption read, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And, thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great.”

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra were seen together in the first season of Masaba Masaba. Satyadeep played the role of her husband in the Netflix series. The show also stars Masaba's mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta.