Masaba Gupta's Notes For 'Gentle Giant' Dad Viv Richards And Other Family Members

Masaba Gupta with dad Viv Richards. (courtesy: masabagupta)

A few days after her wedding, designer-actor Masaba Gupta has poured her heart out in special notes that she wrote for her family members. Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony last week. Masaba posted a picture of her dad and cricketing legend Viv Richards and she quoted Al Pacino's evergreen line "The eyes, chico. They never lie" from the film Scarface and added, "My fierce father, a gentle giant and I'm so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter."

Read Masaba's note for dad here:

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.

Posting a picture of mom Neena Gupta, Masaba wrote: "The sweetest thing. Thanks for raising me to be a lioness." Posting a picture of Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra, Masaba wrote: "The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man. The kind brain and the most giving heart."

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and cricketing legend Viv Richard. Neena Gupta and Viv Richards were in a relationship in the Eighties. Viv Richards is married to Miriam while Neena Gupta later got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

After her wedding, Masaba Gupta shared a perfect family photo and she wrote: "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus."

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announced that they are married in an Instagram post last week. "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great," read the caption.

Masaba Gupta was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2, a semi-fictionalised show inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her actress-mother Neena Gupta. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's series Modern Love Mumbai last year. Masaba also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year.

Last year, Satyadeep Misra was seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. He is best-known for starring in No One Killed Jessica. Bombay Velvet, Love Breakups Zindagi, Phobia to name a few. He also starred in Masaba Masaba, alongside Masaba Gupta.