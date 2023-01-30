Masaba Gupta Shares Backstory Of Designer OOTD: 'Was Waiting For The Day I Could Afford'

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta got married to her boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra on Friday in a close-knit ceremony. It was for the first time that Masaba's “whole family”, including her father, cricket legend Viv Richards, came under one roof to celebrate an occasion. Now, days after the wedding, Masaba has shared a special post about the Azzedine Alaia outfit she wore at the intimate post-wedding party. Masaba looked stunning in a black bodycon top with a pastel blue drape skirt. Masaba began with a quote, “I've got the whole wide world & the Moon in my heart & my hands”. Talking about the designer, she added, “I admire Azzedine Alaia and was waiting for the day I could afford to get my first dress from the couturier. What better occasion than my wedding day? And, I knew I would give it an Indian twist with a South Indian braid. All very clear in my head. Dolla Baruah and her team found the last piece in my size in Paris & Atinirmal Ghansham Pagarani carried it back in his hands via Dubai - the choti flown in from Chennai and some lovely earrings from Delhi to add to the mix.”

Masaba Gupta has also shared a series of pictures clicked before the event. Take a look:

What about the groom, you ask? Well, Satyadeep Misra has shared a funny update about his wedding day OOTD. Of course, he wore a finely tailored number by the House Of Masaba. His verdict: The outfit was "fab". Sharing a series of solo pictures, he wrote, "She [Masaba Gupta] asked me to come over to her office for fittings…2 days before the wedding! That's when I found out what I was wearing….and it was fab!!!"

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra, for their wedding announcement post, wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Masaba Gupta also shared a family portrait clicked on the day of her wedding. Here, the newlyweds are seen sharing the frame with her father Viv Richards, mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, and her husband, Vivek Mehra. Satyadeep's mother Nalini and his sister Chinmaya were also part of the frame. For the caption, Masaba wrote, “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus.”

Masaba Gupta was last seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba with her mother Neena Gupta.