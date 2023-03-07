In Birthday Wish For Dad Viv Richards, Masaba Gupta Writes: 'You Did Good'

Masaba Gupta shared this picture. (courtesy: masabagupta)

West Indies cricket legend Sir Viv Richards turned 71 today and received a sweet birthday greeting from his daughter, designer Masaba Gupta. Masaba shared two photos from her post-wedding party in January – the first shows Sir Viv Richards embracing her, the second is shot from the back and shows Masaba with her father and her husband Satyadeep Misra. "Happy Birthday Dad. You did good. WE did so good. And I cannot wait to show you everything I will do next without any fear," she wrote.

See Masaba's post here:

Masaba, born in 1989, is the daughter of Sir Viv Richards and actress Neena Gupta, who never married. She is believed to be close to her father with whom she reportedly reconnected when she was 20, having been raised by her mother.

Masaba Gupta's January wedding to actor Satyadeep Misra was attended by both her father and stepfather Vivek Mehra, whom Neena Gupta married in 2008. The bride and groom wore outfits from her design label House of Masaba as did their families which included Satyadeep's mother and sister.

"For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus," Masaba wrote in a post about her wedding.

Masaba Gupta runs a very successful design label whose creations are celebrity favourites with Sonam Kapoor and other stars. She also stars in a show titled Masaba Masaba with her mother Neena Gupta; she met actor Satyadeep Misra while filming the first season which aired in 2020. The couple had a court wedding in January this year.