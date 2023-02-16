Just Masaba Gupta Dancing With Stepdad Vivek Mehra At Her Post-Wedding Party

A still from the video. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Drop whatever you are doing and rush straight to Masaba Gupta's Instagram timeline. The fashion designer has shared a montage from her wedding festivities. Masaba got married to her long-term beau, actor Satyadeep Misra last month. In the clip, which is from the after-party, everyone is having a great time. Well, there is one frame that caught our attention. It features Masaba, the happy bride, dancing with her stepdad Vivek Mehra. Masaba is the daughter of cricketing legend Viv Richard and Neena Gupta, who later married Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant. Meanwhile, Viv Richard is married to Miriam. The cricketer and Neena Gupta were in a relationship in the Eighties. In the caption, Masaba wrote, “The one with all the wild dancing. Part 1.” The post became an instant hit on the social media platform. The comments section is flooded with fire and red heart emojis.

Well, did you know Masaba Gupta's wedding was the first occasion when her entire family came under one roof? The designer shared her happiness with a picture-perfect frame featuring herself, her husband Satyadeep Misra, Viv Richards, Neena Gupta, and Vivek Mehra. Along with the picture, she wrote, “For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just a bonus.”

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra's wedding announcement post was equally adorable. Sharing the first set of pictures as man and wife, the couple wrote, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here's to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great.”

Masaba Gupta will be Lisa Cartwright's voice in Marvel's Wastelanders, which is a Hindi Audible Original Series. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are also part of the series. Sharing the happy news with the world, Masaba wrote, “Something sinister awaits humanity, something that can unleash unprecedented terror in a post-apocalyptic world. How far can the Super Heroes go to stop the Super Villains? Listen to me as Lisa Cartwright on ‘Marvel's Wastelanders, a Hindi Audible Original Series', starting June 28.”

Masaba Gupta was last seen in the second season of the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.