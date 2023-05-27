DND, Masaba Gupta Is Busy Setting Weekend Fitness Goals

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: masabagupta)

What's keeping Masaba Gupta busy nowadays? If you are also pondering this question for some time, the fashion designer's latest Instagram entry is just for you. On Saturday, Masaba Gupta shared two photos of herself, to sum up her “life lately.” She can be seen performing yoga in the snaps and her post will serve you the much-needed fitness inspiration. A scroll through Masaba's Instagram profile and you'll see that she hardly skips her workout sessions. Here, in the first image, the actress can be seen acing the Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose in a tank top and black shorts. The next slide shows her trying a plank.

“Life lately,” Masaba Gupta wrote in the caption and added a brown heart, pinched fingers and a woman in lotus position icons. Take a look:

When it comes to exercises, “if you can't hold your core, it's all over” and Masaba Gupta knows it very well. The fashion icon, in one of her previous posts, can be seen maintaining her balance on a Pilates ball. She chose the song Stayin' Alive by Bee Gees as the background music for her clip, which she captioned: “She's back| Pilates Friday with Karina Ramchandani. So good. If you can't hold your core it's all over honey (in life and on the mat).”

Masaba Gupta remembered to give her fans fitness goals on World Health Day. She posted pictures of her toned physique and wrote, “Good Health is in. Filters are out! Happy World Health Day everyone. (Aam Ras is also in).”

This clip gives a sneak peek into Masaba Gupta's training sessions with coach Apoorv Mathur. “Nobody knows what nonsense we do in our training sessions but somehow body has been built. Welcome back coach,” read her caption.

Masaba Gupta is the go-to designer for a number of Bollywood celebs such as Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan, among others. She ventured into acting with Netflix's Masaba Masaba, which also starred her mother, actress Neena Gupta.