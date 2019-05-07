Masaba Gupta's Mexico Diaries Are Giving Us Serious Vacation Goals

Masaba Gupta, Pernia Qureshi, Tanya Ghavri in Mexico (courtesytanghavri)

Looking for vacation goals? Well, Masaba Gupta is just bombarding her Instagram with n-numbers of vacation pictures, which will make you envious for sure. She is vacationing with her girl gang in Mexico and posting pictures on a daily basis on her Instagram. As we had seen earlier in her posts that she is with her friends designer Pernia Qureshi and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who are also posting snippets of their vacay on Instagram frequently. Tanya Ghavri has posted a recent photo on her Instagram, in which we can spot herself, Masaba Gupta and Pernia Qureshi enjoying major beach vibes with other holiday buddies. The photo has been posted with a simple caption, "Casa Malca," their current vacation location in Mexico.

A day before this post, Tanya Ghavri Instagrammed another holiday greeting from the vacation, where Masaba Gupta, Pernia Qureshi and their friends were seen to be having a fun conversation during their meal.

Pernia Qureshi also contributed her own set of pictures to the holiday album, in which Masaba and her friends were spotted in tropical swimwear. She captioned the picture saying, "Misho girls," which hints that the girls were also wearing jewelry pieces designed by Suhani Parekh as Misho is her brand's name.

Here are some more pictures from Masaba Gupta's vacation for you to gear up for your next holidays:

Masaba Gupta is the owner of fashion label House Of Masaba and she recently launched her collection of swimwear. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others are often seen wearing pieces from Masaba Gupta's collection.

