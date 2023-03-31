Desi Girl Masaba Gupta Wore Her Dior OOTN To Mumbai Fashion Show With A Twist - A Gajra

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Is there anything Masaba Gupta cannot do? We think not. The fashion designer-actress was one of the guests at luxury giant Dior's pre-fall fashion show at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Given that the show was inspired by the rich textile history, handicrafts, and cultural heritage of India, Masaba Gupta was sure to incorporate something Indian in her look as she attended the show. The actress, who wore an all-black Dior ensemble for the show, chose to adorn her hair with gajra, the floral hair accessory worn by South Asian women for centuries. What is more quintessentially Indian than jasmine flowers in the hair? This is the sentiment echoed in Masaba Gupta's caption that says, “For Dior in Dior but not without my gajra. Congratulations on a beautiful show.”

See the post here:

In another set of images featuring the designer in the same look, Masaba Gupta reiterated her love for gajra. “It's giving short girl, tall personality? For Dior in Dior but not without my gajra,” Masaba said in the caption. Masaba's choice of accessory received a vote of approval from actress Rasika Dugal. “Love the gajra,” she said with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta has had a great 2023 so far. She married her boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony in January. The designer created her outfit for the big day and was inspired by legendary Indian painter Manjit Bawa's works, Masaba revealed in an Instagram post. Sharing images of her ensemble, Masaba wrote, “‘Shringar' - A marriage is a celebration of stability, movement, and balance. Much like life and Manjit Bawa's work which has had a huge impact in my life … and this artwork provided the inspiration for my bridal line.”

Her jewellery also had a beautiful Indian touch. She said: “ Jewels - I wanted a customised ‘Chand Taara' inspired by South Indian headgears because the Sun is energy - the protector and giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don't even recognise. We are driven by nature and energised by it. May we never forget that.”

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards. She runs the fashion brand, House Of Masaba. Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra met each other on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba, in which she stars alongside her mother Neena Gupta.