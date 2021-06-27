Masaba Gupta's 'Self Love' Post Is All Things Haute

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy masabagupta)

The last few months have been an exceptionally difficult time for people across the world and we could all do with a dose of self-love. And leading from the front is designer, model and actress Masaba Gupta. The woman of many talents shared a photo of one of the walls in her house on Sunday. What's special about the wall is a framed photo hanging on it. It features Masaba in a creation by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherji. The images are from a photoshoot for the Condé Nast Traveller India magazine, which was also Masaba's debut as a model.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Of course I framed the Sabya photos in my own home- self-love is a sweet but slippery slope. Especially when it involves a décolletage," referring to the plunging neckline that Masaba carries off with panache. Well, we think that a stunning photo like that deserves a special place.

Also, we could not help but gape at how lovely Masaba's home looked in the glimpse we caught in the photo. With a lovely vase of white lilies, white scented candles and a classic chest with shades of white and brown, it looked like a soothing nook that we would love to sit around.

The photo that the designer chose to frame is from a phase where Masaba underwent a massive physical transformation by adopting a healthier lifestyle. In a recent post, she wrote about how a disciplined lifestyle had helped her keep her Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD) in check and inspired her followers to switch to a healthier way of living. Sharing an image of herself in workout clothes, she wrote, " I am as committed to my health as I am to my business and my relationships. Say this to yourself every single day."

Giving a peek into her routine, she further said, "You have to make one thing about fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there. My 7-9 am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable…Also no ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple, ghar ka khaana. No celebration the night before, no amount of stress ad no phone call can distract me from this. This non-negotiable has helped me nearly cure PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off with the food & drink I love with friends & family on the weekend even more. I'm the lightest I've been in 10 years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues we girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing our nutrition & making physical activity your focus!"

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She is the founder of the fashion label, House Of Masaba. She made her acting debut in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.