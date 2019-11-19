Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Earns Rs 28 Crore

Marjaavaan box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra's recently-released film Marjaavaan is making its way towards the Rs 50 crore mark. The film, which opened to decent numbers on Friday, managed to earn over Rs 28 crore in four days, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Marjaavaan collected Rs 4.15 crore on Monday, thus bringing the total box office numbers to Rs 28.57 crore. Sharing the performance report of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Marjaavaan has smooth sailing on Day 4... Mass circuits remain rock-steady, keeping the total healthy... Ditto for multiplexes beyond metros... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr. Total: Rs 28.57 cr. #India business."

#Marjaavaan has smooth sailing on Day 4... Mass circuits remain rock-steady, keeping the total healthy... Ditto for multiplexes beyond metros... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr. Total: Rs 28.57 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2019

Marjaavaan revolves around the story of Raghu (played by Sidharth), who falls in love with a Muslim girl - Zoya (played by Tara Sutaria). However, their love story soon takes a complicated turn after gangster Vishnu (played by Riteish Deshmukh) decides to drove the couple apart. Other than the aforementioned stars, Marjaavaan also features Rakul Preet Singh and Nushrat Bharucha.

The film opened to mixed reviews from film critics on November 15. Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Marjaavaan one star out of five and wrote: "Marjaavaan is the sort of movie that has no qualms about burying itself under a mountain of cliches. There is Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra), a foundling the don has groomed to be his invincible and trusted hitman. I belong the gutters, the young man confesses at one point. He doesn't have to say it: the film, too belongs right there."

Marjaavaan has been directed by Milap Zaveri.

