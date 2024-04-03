Mannara Chopra's Post For Priyanka Chopra And Family: 'Thank You, Mimi Didi And Nick Jiju'

Priyanka Chopra with Mannara. (courtesy: memannara)

Bigg Boss 17 star Mannara Chopra shared a special post for her dearest "Mimi Didi and Nick jiju" (as in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas). Mannara, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 29, shared a round up video of the festivities with her family. Mannara wrote in her caption, "Thank you, Mimi Didi and Nick Jiju, for making my birthday so special with your presence." Mannara added in her post, "My Mami, who is the backbone of our family, deserves a special mention. And let's not forget my brother, sister, and brother-in-law - Gucci, Mitali (Dora), and Aakash, who are my lifelines and the life of every family gathering." And of course, my mom. I was born to you, mom, and this day is possible only because of you."

Check out Mannara Chopra's post here:

Last month, Mannara shared pictures from her Holi celebrations with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and other family members and she wrote on Instagram, "Thank you Mimi Didi, Jiju, and MM (Malti Marie) for an amazing Holi get together. It's always feels so good to be spending time with family. Cheers to endless dance sessions, scrumptious food, and the countless happy moments."

Mannara Chopra's film credits include Rouge, Prema Geema Jantha Nai, Jakkanna, Thikka and Sita, to name a few.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.