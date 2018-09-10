Manmarziyaan: Abhishek Bachchan Says He Is 'Okay With Getting Harsh Comments' For His Performance

Abhishek Bachchan on the sets of Manmarziyan (Courtesy bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan said he is "okay" with getting "harsh comments" from the audience if they don't like his performance in a film, news agency PTI reported. "I am okay with getting harsh comments if they don't like my performance. They are spending money to watch my films and they have every right to be harsh. I have no problems with them being direct to me," Abhishek Bachchan told PTI. Abhishek, who is returning to the silver screen with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, added: "My quest is to entertain my audience and on that journey we get to play so many different characters. It is about being as entertaining as possible. I am okay with the audience and the critics expecting from me."

The 42-year-old actor, who took a sabbatical for two years, said that the main reason why he decided to go on a break was "complacency" in work space. "I felt I was becoming complacent in my work space and that was the main reason why I decided to go on a break. Complacency is like slow poison. That is why I needed some time off. To just re-focus and I am glad that I did that," Abhishek told PTI.

Abhishek, who was last seen in the 2016 comedy film Housefull 3, said that when Manmarziyaan producer Aanand L Rai approached him with the script, he gave his nod within 15 minutes. "Earlier this year, Aanand L Rai called me and then I got the narration of the film. He told me he wanted Anurag to direct. When he told me that, I said yes within 15 minutes. I felt it was a perfect mixture of creative people, with Anurag essentially," Abhishek said.

In an interview to news agency IANS earlier this year, Aanand L Rai had described Manmarziyaan as a "complex yet beautiful" love story. "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film," he said.

Manmarziyaan also features Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu and is all set to release this Friday. (With PTI inputs)