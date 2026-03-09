<i>Manjummel Boys</i> Director Chidambaram Granted Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Director Chidambaram S Poduval, best known for the critically acclaimed film Manjummel Boys, has been granted anticipatory bail by the Ernakulam Sessions Court in connection with a sexual assault complaint filed by an actress.

The order was issued by Sessions Judge KK Balakrishnan after considering the arguments presented by both sides.

According to Mathrubhumi News, the case had been registered by the Ernakulam Town South Police based on allegations made by the complainant.

Allegations Against The Director

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that the incident took place in May 2022, when Chidambaram reportedly entered her flat without permission and assaulted her. Following the complaint, police registered a case under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include:

Section 354 - assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty

Section 354A(1)(i) - sexual harassment involving physical contact

Section 509 - word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman

Director Denies Allegations

In his anticipatory bail petition, Chidambaram strongly denied the accusations. As per the report, his defence maintained that his interactions with the woman were purely professional and connected to the production of the film.

The legal team also raised several points while seeking bail. They argued that the complaint had been filed nearly four years after the alleged incident, which they said raised serious questions about the timing of the allegations.

The defence further claimed that the case was an attempt to damage the director's reputation.

Court Observations

During the hearing, the court considered the delay in filing the complaint as well as the remarks made by the investigating officer. According to the officer's report, the complainant had not been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Taking these factors into account, the Sessions Court decided to grant anticipatory bail to Chidambaram.

The court also noted an interim order from the Bombay High Court, which had earlier restrained the publication of allegedly defamatory content about the director in the media.

An investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

