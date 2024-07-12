Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To A Fan Singing Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein In Europe

A still from a video posted by Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: SrBachchan)

There is a reason why Amitabh Bachchan is called the “Shahenshah Of Bollywood”. From Sunday darshan outside his Mumbai home to the excitement ahead of a movie release, fans love the legendary actor. It won't be wrong to say that Big B's fame is unbeatable. Now, a video making rounds on the Internet shows a man singing Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein from Amitabh Bachchan's 1976 cult-classic Kabhi Kabhie. In the clip, an elderly man, in Europe, can be seen playing the guitar and singing the track in broken Hindi. A fan page shared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the text, “Amitabh Bachchan has fans all over the world…Europe is no exception.” Resharing the post, Big B wrote, “Amazing! Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein in Europe !!”

Directed by Yash Chopra, Kabhi Kabhie featured Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rakhee Gulzar, Neetu Kapoor, and Simi Grewal in prominent roles. The title track, Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein, was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh. The lyrics were penned by celebrated poet Sahir Ludhianvi.

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is basking in the success of his latest film Kalki 2898 AD. The mythological sci-fi drama has been directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also features Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture on Instagram with his Kalki 2898 AD co-stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. In the caption, the megastar revealed that Kalki 2898 AD was a “learning” experience for him. He wrote, “KALKI 2898 AD is not just a film for me, it is a learning, an education .. soon to be seen on a podcast .. when I interviewed the Director Nag Ashwin ..”

In Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Ashwathama, whose motive is to protect the Sumati's (played by Deepika Padukone) unborn child. Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Gopal Varma, and Dulquer Salmaan have guest appearances in the film.