Malaika Arora's Cardio Diaries With A 'Dose Of Casper's Energy'

Malaika Arora with Casper by her side. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness icon. The actress shared a video from her cardio session with her pet pooch Casper by her side. Malaika Arora's cardio routine is all sorts of goals. She is seen skipping, doing jumping jacks, pop squats, mountain climbers in the video. Phew! Fitness instructor Jahnavi Patwardhan, sharing the video wrote, "Always killing it, this one. Starting the week off with some fun cardio and a dose of Casper's energy." The video was accompanied by Sunidhi Chauhan's track Girls Like To Swing.

Check out Malaika Arora's fitness session here:

Earlier this month, Malaika Arora, shared a video with her pet pooch and she wrote, "Say hello to my new yoga buddy." This is the post we are talking about. Cute, na?

POV: Just a regular day in the life of Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora captioned the post: "Today... all day #horizontal #eatsleeprelaxrepeat."

Just a glimpse of Malaika Arora practicing the Natrajasana. Talk about fitness goals.

Malaika, a former model and VJ, has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.