Viral: Pic Of Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor At A Friend's Wedding

Malaika shared this image. (courtesy: MalaikaArora)

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram upload demands all your attention. Malaika has shared a picture featuring herself and her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple were part of the wedding festivities of their friend, photographer Karishma Karamchandani. She got married to entrepreneur Dhanraj Madnani. In the picture posted on Instagram Stories, we can see Malaika and Arjun Kapoor posing with their friends. Along with the photo, the diva wrote, “Some of us”. She has also added a yellow heart to the post. The picture came at a time when media reports claimed that the couple are no longer together. This isn't the first time their break-up rumours have surfaced online. In August, last year, a Reddit post claimed that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had reportedly called it quits. It added that the actor is reportedly dating influencer and actress Kusha Kapila.

Now, take a look at the picture posted by Malaika below:

In a follow-up post, Malaika Arora shared a picture of the newlyweds and wrote, “Congratulations Mr and Mrs…Love and happiness always,” with a red heart emoji.

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, also attended Karishma Karamchandani and Dhanraj Madnani's wedding. Anshula arrived with her beau, Rohan Thakkar. In Anshula's Instagram Stories, we can spot them posing with Karishma and Dhanraj. In the caption, Anshula tagged the couple and wrote, “Congratulations to the bestest!!! Mrs and Mr Budddyyyyyy,” accompanied by kiss emojis.

Arjun Kapoor's cousin, actress Sonam Kapoor was also one of the star attendees at Karishma Karamchandani and Dhanraj Madnani's wedding festivities. She posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories. In the snapshot, Sonam is seen with her brother-in-law Karan Boolani, Arjun Kapoor and restaurateur Samyukta Nair.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the film, The Lady Killer. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is currently judging the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.