Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar Make It Instagram Official With This Pic From Maldives

Image was shared by Anshula Kapoor. (courtesy: anshulakapoor)

Love is in the air all thanks to Anshula Kapoor. The content creator, who is the sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, has shared a loved-up picture with her boyfriend screenwriter Rohan Thakkar, thus making their relationship Instagram official. In the image, the two are seen posing in an infinity pool with the beach and a glorious sunset in the background. Anshula also added a geotag pointing to Kuda Villingili, a location in the Maldives. Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar only have eyes for each other in the picture which has received a lot of love from her family, friends, and fans. In the caption, she simply wrote, "366 [white heart emoji],” hinting that the duo celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple in the exotic island country.

Replying to the post, Anshula Kapoor's cousin Rhea Kapoor said, “Cuties,” while Anshula's sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor responded with a bunch of heart emojis. Stylist Mohit Rai too responded with heart emojis while Athiya Shetty opted to reply with a golden heart. Anshula Kapoor's aunt, Maheep Kapoor said, “Cuties,” with heart emojis.

See the post here:

Earlier in the day, Anshula Kapoor also posted a video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Last day in paradise.”

Anshula Kapoor always believes in keeping it real for her social media followers. A few days ago, on the occasion of her mother Mona Kapoor's death anniversary, Anshula shared a throwback photo and said, “11 years since I've felt your hug, since we've seen your smile, since I've held your hand. Every year when this day comes around, and we finish another year here without you it feels like the hole in my heart gets even larger. Can you feel me missing you? Because I miss you every day. Love you to infinity and beyond.”

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Boolani, and Bhumi Pednekar responded to the post with heart emojis.

See Anshula Kapoor's post here:

Anshula Kapoor has also been honest about her struggles with body image on social media. Sharing an image of herself in an off-shoulder bodysuit, she said: “Over the years, I've endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren't flattering for my body shape. I've stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count. But I had a realization earlier this year. There's a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill. Am I owning it? Who cares! Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes! Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me and my insecurities. This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it.”

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are producer Boney Kapoor's children from his first marriage to Mona Kapoor. Following their separation, Boney Kapoor married the late actress Sridevi in 1996 and welcomed two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor are both Bollywood actors, and Khushi will soon make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies.