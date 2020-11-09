Malaika Arora's Birthday Wish For Son Arhaan Also Features Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan

A still from the video Malaika Arora posted. (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Arhaan Khan celebrates his 18th birthday today

Malaika shared two posts for birthday boy Arhaan

"All mine," she captioned one of the posts

Malaika Arora, like every year, shared special posts for her son Arhaan Khan's 18th birthday, on her Instagram profile, on Monday. Malaika began the day by sharing a super cute video, which has some of the best memories of the mother-son duo. The video has pictures from Arhaan's childhood years as well as relatively recent photographs. One of the pictures, features Arhaan's father and film producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. Sharing the video on Instagram, Malaika Arora wrote: "Our baby boy turns 18." In a separate post, Malaika posted a picture with the birthday boy Arhaan and their pet dog Casper. She wrote: "All mine."

Take a look at the posts shared by Malaika Arora:

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who were married for 19 years, got divorced in 2017. The producer-actor is dating model Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora is in a rumoured relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Arhaan's aunt Amrita Arora also shared a birthday wish on Instagram. She wrote: "Our Numero Uno! My partner in rhyme and crime ... You the best our baby boi ... Be the voice of reason always. Stay handsome, funny, sensitive, annoying and everything else we love about you. Happy 18 youth. Love you big time."

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among others. She currently features as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.