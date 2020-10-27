Hey 'Golden Girl' Malaika Arora, The Internet Loves Your Sun-Kissed Pic

Highlights
- Malaika Arora posted a photo of herself on Tuesday
- "Mornings are my thang...#sunshinegurl," she wrote
- "Waah my golden girl," commented Farah Khan
Malaika Arora lit up Instagram on Tuesday with her latest Instagram entry. The actress treated her fans to a sun-kissed picture of herself and stole the show on the Internet. Needless to say, Malaika Arora's sans make-up look and her brown locks left her fans in awe. In the photo, she can be seen sporting a white outfit. "Mornings are my thang...#sunshinegurl," Malaika Arora captioned her post. Within an hour, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan commented: "Waah my golden girl." Malaika Arora and Farah Khan are judges of dance reality show India's Best Dancer. The duo have also judged reality show India's Got Talent.
Malaika Arora's fans also flooded her post with comments like "amazing" and "you look stunning."
Check out the actress' post here:
Malaika Arora had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. In an Instagram post, she wrote: "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine," wrote Malaika in her post, and added, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love."
She recovered from the virus after almost two weeks. An excerpt from her post read: " I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort."
"Out and about"...M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.
Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others.