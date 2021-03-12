Malaika Arora's 'Beach Bum' Post Is Burning Up Instagram

Malaika Arora at the beach. (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika posted a picture from a beach destination

She did not reveal the location

Her sister Amrita Arora dropped fire emojis in the comments

Malaika Arora surely knows how to do the beach fashion right. The actress, 47, shared a picture of herself strolling on a beach (location unknown). In the picture, Malaika Arora has her back towards the camera. She can be seen dressed in a black swimsuit of sorts. She added a layer to it by throwing over an asymmetrical beige top. She accessorised her look with a brown leather belt and her hair can be seen styled in loose curls. "Beach bum," Malaika Arora captioned her post with these two words. Within a few seconds, her post was replete with fire emojis from her friends and fans. Model-designer Gabriella Demetriades and Malaika's sister Amrita Arora were the first few ones to drop fire emoticons on her post.

Take a look at Malaika Arora's Instagram post here:

Malaika Arora knows how to brighten up her Instagram feed with stunning pictures. Like this one, which she captioned, "It's all black n white and colour and no shades of grey." Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor wrote on her post: "Nice glasses. nicer picture." We agree, Arjun Kapoor.

See the post here:

What Malaika Arora's "everyday looks like... Chalo yoga karein." She never misses her yoga classes. Like, never ever.

Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.