Malaika Arora Posts Throwback Thursday Pic. Katrina Kaif Is A Fan

Malaika Arora shared this throwback (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika shared a Throwback Thursday post on Instagram

"Run, Malla, run," she captioned it

"One of my favorite photo shoots," wrote Katrina Kaif

Thank you, Malaika Arora, for the Throwback Thursday treat. Malaika Arora took a trip down memory lane and bumped into an old memory of a photoshoot, which she then shared on her Instagram. Inspired by a dialogue from Tom Hanks' 1994 movie Forrest Gump, Malaika captioned the photo in these words: "Run, Malla, run." The dramatic shot, clicked by photographer Farrokh Chothia, features a glimpse of Malaika running through a field. Dressed in white, her face appears to be hidden from the lenses, adding a sense of mystery to the surreal photo. Now, actress Katrina Kaif appears to remember the photoshoot, who posted this comment on Malaika's post.

"One of my favourite photo shoots," wrote Katrina Kaif. Gabriella Demetriades and Tahira Kashyap were also all hearts for Malaika Arora's throwback photo. Here, take a look:

Malaika Arora has an impressive collection of throwback gems. Here are some extreme ones, which she shared on her Instagram over time, each accompanied by an interesting story. Our particular favourite is the one with her son, which she shared during the lockdown, remembering what "normal" used to mean before the pandemic began: "Throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel, hugs, kisses, work, friends, family )... don't take life for granted. Stay positive and don't wipe that smile off your face," Malaika wrote in the caption.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora currently features as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She's best known for her performances in songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello.