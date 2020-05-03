Malaika Arora's Throwback Pic With Son Arhaan Will Take Away Your Quarantine Blues

Malaika Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights "Don't take life for granted," wrote Malaika

"Stay positive," she wrote

"Don't wipe that smile off your face," added the actress

Malaika Arora's latest throwback picture featuring her son Arhaan will take away your quarantine blues instantly. The model-actress, on Sunday, shared a blast from the past, in which she can be seen having a quality time with her son Arhaan. Posting the memory on Instagram, Malaika recalled the time when "life felt normal compared to all that is restricted" nowadays due to the coronavirus outbreak. She also asked her fans to not take their lives "for granted" and always stay happy. In the picture, little Arhaan can be seen giving a peck on his mother's cheek as she smiles for the camera. Malaika looks gorgeous in a red outfit.

"Throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today .... (food, travel, hugs, kisses, work, friends, family )... don't take life for granted. Stay positive and don't wipe that smile off your face," Malaika wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Malaika and actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan married in 1998 and divorced in 2017. Arhaan Khan is their only son.

Meanwhile, also check out how Malaika is keeping herself busy during the lockdown:

On the work front, Malaika is known for her performance in movies such as Kaante and EMI. She is famously best-known for her dance performances in Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Se, Munni Badnaam Hui from Salman Khan's Dabangg and many more. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.