Nothing To See Here, Just A Pic Of Malaika Arora 'Loving The Sun' On Her Skin

Malaika Arora's sun-kissed selfie is enough to cheer you up this weekend. The actress-model shared a picture of herself on Saturday and we can't get enough of it. In the photograph, Malaika can be seen wearing a sleeveless black top and clicking a selfie while basking in the sun. Sharing the photo, she accompanied it with a gratitude note and expressed how much she is "loving the comfort" of knowing that she has a roof over her head in the lockdown. "Another week goes by... wondering what awaits us....but for now loving the sun on my skin and the wind in my hair and the comfort of knowing that I have a roof over my head with my loved ones," wrote Malaika and added hashtags like #gratitudeonly #staypositive #stayhomestaysafe and #inthistogether.

Malaika Arora has been sharing pages from her lockdown diaries on social media. Earlier, posting a selfie, she descried her expression like this: "Missing-my-family-friends-face." Needless to say, her flawless skin left her fans in awe.

How can we forget her picture wither pet dog? It was beyond adorable.

On the work front, Malaika is best-known for her performance in films such as Kaante and EMI among others. She is famously known for her dance performances in Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se, Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg and many more. She has featured as a Judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.