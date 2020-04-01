Malaika Arora's Lockdown Schedule, On Repeat

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika Arora shared a set of pictures on Instagram

"Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep," she wrote

Malaika keeps sharing snippets of her personal life

Malaika Arora summed up her "all the perks of staying at home" in her latest Instagram entry. The 46-year-old actress shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile, which has snippets from her "staying at home" diaries in this time of nationwide lockdown. Malaika shared a boomerang video of herself sleeping with a set of pillows, a laptop screen with an ongoing video call with her family members, a picture of what looks like laddos of sorts and also a sneak peek of her quality time with her pet dog. Sharing the set of pictures, she wrote, "Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat .... all the perks of staying at home." Malaika also added the hashtags "Stay home", "Stay healthy" and "Stay safe" to her post. Take a look"

Malaika has been keeping her fans updated with snippets of her "stay home" diaries on her Instagram profile. Remember that adorable collage featuring Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Malaika Bhat where they can be seen taking a nap?

Malaika is also spending quality time with her pet pooch.

The one where she cooked "Malabari veg stew for the soul."

On the work front, Malaika is best-known for her performance in films such as Kaante and EMI among others. She is famously known for her dance performances in Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg and many more. She has featured as a Judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.