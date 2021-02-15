On Valentine's Day, Arjun Kapoor Couldn't Take His Eyes Off Malaika Arora. See Pics

Caption: Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor in a loved-up pic (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Arjun Kapoor shared pics of Malaika on his Instagram

Malaika re-shared the pics on her stories with the red heart

Malaika and Arjun had a romantic dinner on Sunday

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Valentine's Day celebrations looked like a page out of a fairytale. On February 14, the couple caught up over a romantic dinner with a scrumptious spread, glimpses of which they shared on their Instagram stories. Arjun Kapoor, it appeared, couldn't take his eyes off girlfriend Malaika Arora - he shared a few photos of Malaika, clicked amidst a dreamy, romantic setting. Malaika was stunning in a white, flowy dress, while Arjun was casually dressed for the night. Candles, roses and dramatic lighting made Arjun and Malaika's Valentine's dinner a magical affair.

Here's presenting Malaika Arora through the eyes of Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor made their relationship Instagram official on the Panipat actor's birthday in 2019. She referred to Arjun as "my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor" in her post. In Mumbai, Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora's residence. Arjun Kapoor has also hung out with Malaika's son Arhaan, catching up with him on lunch dates and dinner outings. On New Year, the couple partied together and then sent the Internet into a tizzy with this stunning photo.

From their Diwali getaway to the hills earlier, Malaika posted this loved-up photo with Arjun Kapoor: "Never a dull moment when you are around," she wrote.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora currently features as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movies include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police.