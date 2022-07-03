Malaika Arora Shares An Adorable Pic Of Her Pet Casper, Asks 'Who's A Better Poser'

Malaika Arora with her pet dog Casper. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora very well knows how to keep her online family entertained. Besides being a fitness icon and a fashionista, she keeps her admirers engaged with snippets from her personal life. And her latest post on Instagram is surely going to appeal to every dog lover out there. Malaika recently shared an adorable picture with her dog Casper. In it, the actress could be seen wearing a stunning black and white outfit with black sunglasses while holding her "baby" in her hands, as Casper is looking straight into the camera. For the caption, Malaika wrote, “When did my baby casper get this big???? #whoscarryingwhohome #mommyduties ( p.s who's a better poser ????)”

Malaika Arora's colleagues and friends from the industry flooded the comment section with different reactions. Film director and choreographer Farah Khan commented, “Awwwww he is carrying you definitely.”

Take a look:

A few days ago, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend actor Arjun Kapoor went to Paris for a vacation. The actress kept her Instafam updated with different glimpses of the beautiful place through photos and videos. Malaika shared a photo dump where we could see the Eiffel Tower in the background. In some pictures, she could be seen sharing the frame with Arjun as well. She captioned the post saying, “Eiffel good too ...hehehehe am a caption chor Arjun Kapoor #paris #eiffeltowerseries.”

Malaika Arora stays true to her fitness regime no matter what. She is an inspiration for all those who wish to remain healthy and in shape. It's evident that her yoga goes a long way in helping her achieve her fitness goals. On International Yoga Day, she shared a video where she inspired more people to take up yoga as part of their daily routine. She captioned it, “For me, it's another day. For me, this is a way of life. However, all I ask you is #juststart. Happy international day of yoga.”

Malaika Arora knows how to make our day with her sassy pictures on Instagram. Previously, when she was enjoying her holiday in Turkey, she shared photos of herself and blessed our feeds. In the first picture, she looked beautiful in a blue printed dress teamed with bold red lipstick and a cap. She stated, “Sundaze Turkish style #helloturkiye#turkishdelight.”

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on the dance show India's Best Dancer.