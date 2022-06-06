Malaika Arora's Sunday, Sorry, 'Sundaze.' More Pics From Turkey Vacation

Malaika Arora enjoying in Turkey. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficia)

New Delhi:Malaika Arora is having the time of her life as she holidays in Turkey. The actress has been keeping her Insta family updated with her gorgeous pictures from the picturesque location. Now, the actress has dropped more photos, offering a glimpse into her Sunday in Turkish style. In the first picture, the actress looks gorgeous in a blue printed dress with natural makeup and bold red lipstick, making everyone's heart skip a beat. In the next, we can see a beautiful view in front of Malaika, while in the last photo, she is enjoying a ride in the deep blue sea with her friend. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Sundaze Turkish style #helloturkiye#turkishdelight".

Well, we are sure Malaika Arora's vacation pictures will make you crave a vacation. Check out the post below:

Malaika Arora also offered a sneak peek into her favourite city. Sharing a post on her Instagram stories, she captioned it as "Now in (one of) our fave cities ever". In the picture, the actress looks stunning in a black bralette paired with matching tights. In the background, we can see a candy shop. Check out the post below:

Malaika Arora is giving everyone major summer goals with her Turkey vacation pictures. On Saturday, the diva slayed her Turkey vacation diaries in a red classy kaftan and accessories with red bangles. Sharing the post, Malaika Arora captioned it as "t's a red hot weekend #cappadocia #turkey Oh mustafaayorgun".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on a dance-based reality show India's Best Dancer.