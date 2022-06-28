Malaika Arora Is A 'Caption Chor' And She Knows It. New Pics From Paris Holiday With Arjun Kapoor

A picture from Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's Paris vacation. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is enjoying her Paris vacation with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. Ever since the couple checked into the city, they have been keeping their Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos. Recently, Malaika Arora shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle featuring the Eiffel Tower in the background. However, what grabbed our attention was Malaika's caption. She wrote, "Eiffel good too ...hehehehe am a caption chor Arjun Kapoor #paris #eiffeltowerseries". A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor shared a series of images with Malaika, and Eiffel Tower in the background and captioned the post as "Eiffel good... I knew I would... #parisvibes".

Here have a look:

A few hours ago, Arjun Kapoor shared a post showing how the couple is taking care of each other while on vacation. He captioned the post as "His by day...Hers by night...Swipe right for more details...#jumpersharingiscaring". Check out the post below:



Arjun Kapoor, who turned a year older on June 26, celebrated his birthday in Paris. On his special day, he shared a post dedicated to his mother, Mona Kapoor. He wrote, "Look Maa your son is 37 today & all grown up...I miss you but I know you're watching over me always & forever," followed by a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor has several films in his kitty - Ek Villain Returns 2, Kuttey and The Lady Killer. On the other hand, Malaika Arora was last seen as a judge on the dance show India's Best Dancer.