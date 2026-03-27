Malaika Arora Says Dating Rumours Are 'Irritating', But She And Son Arhaan Joke About It

Malaika has been grabbing eyeballs for her personal life a lot more recently. From being linked to diamond merchant Harsh Mehta to Splitsvilla X6 fame contestant Sorab Bedi, the speculation has been relentless. Malaika Arora recently opened up about it and said how she finds it "irritating."

What's Happening

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Malaika said, "It's irritating, but now I just treat it as a joke. Arhaan and I have a good laugh about these things. I can't plan these things; if it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I am so happy exploring all of this that's going on in my life."

She continued, "To be able to build things from scratch-that's what is keeping me going and motivating me. Yes, of course, companionship, partner, all those things are beautiful, but I am not actively seeking it like, 'Oh, I need a partner.' I am very proud of the fact that I am a self-made woman, and I don't need a man to fulfil or complete the person that I am. If I had to be with somebody, I'd do it on my own terms."

Latest Buzz

Malaika Arora was linked with Harsh Mehta recently. According to a DNA India report, Harsh Mehta is a diamond merchant. Rumours of Malaika dating the 33-year-old began when the duo attended Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai last October. She seemed to be in great spirits and was seen enjoying the night with a man. The two were spotted chatting throughout the show and later leaving the venue one after the other, which immediately sparked dating rumours online.

On 26 November, their second appearance together made the buzz even louder. Malaika Arora and Harsh were seen at Mumbai airport. They avoided walking together, but paparazzi cameras still caught the pattern-Malaika stepping out first and the man following behind. He kept his face partly hidden behind a mask, which only made people more curious.

The moment they reached the parking area, things got even more interesting. Malaika entered her car first. A few seconds later, the man got into the same car, reported DNA India.

As of now, neither Malaika Arora nor the mystery man has responded to the ongoing dating rumours.

Before this, Malaika was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two started dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2024. Earlier, she was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who married in 1998, divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan.

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