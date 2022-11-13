Malaika Arora Is Missing Her Girls Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Amrita And Mallika Bhatt. See Throwback Pic

Malaika Arora shared this picture. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora seems to be missing her BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat. On Instagram, the actress shared a throwback picture in which they can be seen posing for the camera in style. They all look pretty in casual outfits, Kareena can be seen in a white shirt paired with shorts, while Malaika looks stunning in a co-ord set. Amrita opts for an all-white ensemble, Karisma looks beautiful in a violet top paired with black pants, while Mallika can be seen in a black ensemble. Sharing the post, Malaika wrote, "Missing The Gurlies"

On Sunday afternoon, Malaika Arora blessed her fans' Insta feed with a stunning sunkissed photo. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Calm after the storm ...." Soon after she shared the post, her sister Amrita Arora commented, "What was the storm btw," while in another comment, she wrote "I thought you said clam," followed by laughing emoticons.

Malaika Arora keeps treating her Insta family to amazing pictures. On Saturday, Malaika offered a glimpse of her "Weekend shoot shenanigans" Check out the post below:

On November 9, Malaika Arora celebrated her son Arhaan Khan's 20th birthday by sharing an adorable post featuring cute pictures of Arhaan. Along with photos, she wrote, "My baby boy is a grown up man today... but will always be my baby happy birthday my arhaan #20yrsold #mamasboy"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora will soon feature on a reality show revolving around her life - family, friends and work. The show Moving In With Malaika will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 5, 2022.