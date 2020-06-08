Malaika Arora Is Back, Striking A Yoga Pose And Making Us All Look Bad

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora's Mondays are all about fitness. The 46-year-old actress, on Monday, posted a picture of herself doing halasana and we are super impressed. Sharing her "Malaika's move of the week," the actress wrote: "So here I am, back at it and back for you, with #Malaikasmoveoftheweek. So, all of you who've been spending Mondays wondering what to do, it's time to stretch out those muscles." Malaika, who almost stopped sharing "Monday Motivation" posts on her Instagram profile, wrote: "I know you've been wondering where I had disappeared but I think we all needed some time to ourselves. Locked down at home has made us closer to ourselves, physically and mentally. But I think a lot of us have embraced it and adjusted our lives around this new normal and a lot of you have been asking me what I'm doing at home, how I'm staying regular at my workouts."

Malaika signed off the post saying, "Halasana is known to calm your sympathetic nervous system and flush out toxins - from your body and your mind. Now let's see some beautiful pictures rolling in and get the week started."

Take a look at Malaika Arora's post here:

Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, alongside Milind Soman and designer Masaba Gupta.

She has featured in films like Kaante and EMI among others. Malaika is best-known for her dance sequences like Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg , to name a few. She has featured as a judge in several television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.