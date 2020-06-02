Malaika Arora's 'Various Stages Of Lockdown' In A Few Pics

Highlights
- Malaika shared a bunch of cute selfies on Instagram
- "Aww, cute," commented her sister Amrita
- "My various stages of lockdown," Malaika captioned her photos
Malaika Arora, who loves posting selfies on Instagram, just added four new ones to her collection, combined in a post. The 46-year-old actress shared those sun-kissed selfies on Instagram to describe her different lockdown moods. "My various stages of lockdown," Malaika captioned her post, which is a collage of four selfies. In the photos, Malaika features in goofy photos - she can be seen posing with a DIY moustache in one of them. Malaika's sister Amrita Arora was one of the first ones to comment on Malaika's post and all she couple say was: "Aww, cute." Malaika's photos and cute indeed!
No mid-week blues for Malaika Arora because here's what she posted:
During the lockdown, celebrities have been posting about the importance of getting a good dose of sun for some vitamin D and Malaika is one of them: "My every morning ritual: stand in the sun and get my share of vitamin D," she said in a brief Instagram video.
Malaika also often share glimpses of her lockdown diaries, featuring her son Arhaan and also their furry friend Casper.
Malaika, who is a fitness enthusiast just like her bestie Kareena Kapoor, wrote about the lifestyle changes she decided to make during the lockdown in a post: "Yeah my Bebo, I have swapped my gym wear for kaftans, blow-dry hair for messy hair and make-up for no make-up in lockdown."
Malaika Arora often trends for her Instagram PDA with Arjun Kapoor, who she is dating. Arhaan is Malaika's son with her former husband Arbaaz Khan.