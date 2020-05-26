Malaika Arora Posts Her Lockdown Conversation With Pet Dog Casper. LOL

Malaika Arora shared this photo (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Say hi to Casper, Malaika Arora's pet dog. Casper, who is the "centre of" Malaika's universe, featured in another Instagram post on Malaika's feed. The 46-year-old actress shared her thoughts about lockdown 4.0 in the form of a conversation with her pet dog. She shared an adorable selfie, in which Casper, in a dog cone, can be staring at Malaika with a curious expression. Malaika, who appears to be in a thoughtful mood, added a comic bubble to the photo, to write: "What you looking at, casper? I don't know when this lockdown is gonna end." In hashtags, she added: "Casper diaries" and "stay home, stay safe." A nationwide lockdown was imposed in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdown 4.0 has been imposed till May 31.

Casper frequently features in Malaika's lockdown diaries and so does her son Arhaan. Casper is the definition of "unconditional love" for Malaika.

Amrita Arora's dog Axl is also sometimes the subject of Malaika's posts. She once adorably accused the fluff ball of copying her lockdown style.

Malaika had also shared this priceless memory from many years ago to talk about how she misses life before social distancing: "Throwback to a time where life felt normal compared to all that is restricted today (food, travel , hugs, kisses ,work ,friends, family)... don't take life for granted .stay positive and don't wipe that smile of your face."

Malaika Arora often trends for her Instagram PDA with Arjun Kapoor, who she is dating. Arhaan is Malaika's son with her former husband Arbaaz Khan.