Malaika Arora Danced Her Heart Out At A Dubai Event. Video Courtesy - Orry

Orry shared this image. (courtesy: Orry)

Malaika Arora set the mood of a Dubai event in her rocking style and how. Orry, who has become a regular face at every Bollywood party, attended the event as well. Orry shared pictures and videos from the event on his Instagram. In one slide, Malaika Arora, dressed in a blingy bodycon outfit, can be seen dancing her heart out. In another click, Orry and Malaika can be seen posing for the cameras. Orry also shared a few pictures with American singer and actor Vanessa Hudgens. He also shared a video clip in which Jennifer Lopez can be seen performing on stage. Orry captioned the post, "They asked can we party later on? I said yes ..." Take a look:

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Gauri Khan, Jennifer Lopez and Orry attended a resort opening event in Dubai over the weekend. A couple of days back, Orry shared a few glimpses of the party on his Instagram stories as well. In one picture, Orry can be seen posing with Malaika Arora. Orry can be seen wearing a striped suit while Malaika wears a blingy crop top. In another picture, Orry and Malaika can be seen wearing easy-breezy outfits. Orry can be seen dressed in a printed outfit while Malaika slips into a parrot-green coloured dress. There's a collage of Orry and Malaika featuring their different moods.

Orry shared a few images with Arhaan Khan against the picturesque background of Dubai's skyscapers as well. He wrote in the caption, "All the lights can't turn off the dark." Malaika Arora dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Rasha Thadani wrote, "Orry and his two minions." Take a look:

A few days back, Orry shared pictures from Nick Jonas' welcome party, hosted by Natasha Poonawalla. In the pictures, Orry can be seen posing with Nick Jonas, Nick's brother Kevin, Adar Poonawalla, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari at the party. In one click, Orry can be seen having a fun time with the Arora sisters - Amrita and Malaika. While the other invitees were dressed in their party best, Orry wore a white t-shirt and jeans at the party. He wrote in the caption, "Everybody's posing but they're posing like me." Take a look:

Orry, who has become a social media sensation since last year, made his debut on the finale episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. He revealed many things on the show including his dating life, his "digital demise," doppelgangers and more.