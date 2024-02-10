Malaika Arora, Son Arhaan Khan Partied With Orry In Dubai. See Pics

Orry shared this image. (courtesy: Orry)

It's party time for Orry in Dubai. Orry partied with Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan in Dubai. Orry shared a few images on his Instagram stories as well as on his feed. In the first picture, Orry can be seen posing with Malaika Arora. Orry can be seen wearing a striped suit while Malaika wears a blingy cropped top. Malaika can be seen tying her hair in a top bun in the picture. In another picture, Orry and Malaika can be seen giving summer vibes. Orry can be seen dressed in a printed outfit while Malaika slips into a parrot-green dress. There's a collage of Orry and Malaika as well featuring their different moods. In a group picture, Orry can be seen posing with Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan and designer Nandita Mahtani.

Orry shared a few images with Arhaan in the picturesque backdrop of Dubai. He wrote in the caption, "All the lights can't turn off the dark." Malaika Arora dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Rasha Thadani wrote, "Orry and his two minions." Take a look:

Orry has become regular at every Bollywood party. A few days back, Orry shared pictures from Nick Jonas' welcome party, hosted by Natasha Poonawalla. He can be seen posing with Nick Jonas, his brother Kevin, Adar Poonawalla, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora-Amita Arora, Aditi Rao Hydari at the party. In one click, Orry can be seen having a fun time with the Arora sisters - Amrita and Malaika. While everybody can be seen dressed in their party best, Orry wears a white t-shirt and jeans. He wrote in the caption, "Everybody's posing but they're posing like me." Take a look:

Orry, who has become a social media sensation since last year, made his debut on the finale episode of the chat show Koffee With Karan 8. He divulged many things on the show including his dating life, his "digital demise" and doppelgangers and more. Orry is often spotted partying with celebrity kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and others.