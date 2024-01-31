Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Made Amrita Arora's Birthday Special And How

Scenes from Amrita's birthday party. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Amrita Arora's 43rd birthday party was all things nice. The actress celebrated her birthday with her sister Malaika Arora, and besties Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Mallika Bhatt by her side. We got a glimpse of Amrita's birthday celebrations courtesy sister Malaika Arora's Instagram post. "It's Ammolassssss bday and we can't stay calm... Time for our annual squishy squashy huddle," she captioned the post. Replying to her sister's post, Amrita Arora wrote in the comments, "I love you Malla." Meanwhile, Amrita's BFF Kareena Kapoor shared a video featuring photos from last night along with some blast from the past shots.

Check out the photo from Amrita Arora's birthday party here:

Kareena Kapoor clubbed some throwback pictures along with last night's pictures. "I love you," replied Amrita with a couple of heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor captioned the post, "Happy birthday to the queen of our hearts...I love you my Amolas. Forever and ever and ever...And happily ever after...Beboo and Amu."

Take a look at the post here:

Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora are a part of a close-knit circle of friends that also includes their respective sisters sisters Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora. The quartet are frequently seen partying and hanging out together. Check out some posts here:

Friendship goals much.

Amrita Arora stepped into Bollywood with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has been a part of films such as Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and Hello. She also starred in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.