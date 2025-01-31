To Amrita Arora, A Birthday Wish From Sister Malaika: "Love You To The Moon And Back"

Malaika Arora is on cloud nine. Reason? It is her sister, actress Amrita Arora's birthday. She turns 44.

On the special day, Malaika Arora shared a super cute wish on Instagram. Here, the sister duo are seen sharing a laugh. We can't get over Malaika's infectious smile. Can you?

Sharing the priceless moment, Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday Ammu aka Jolene. Love you to the moon and back.”

Amrita Arora's friends and industry colleagues have also dropped sweet messages in the comments box. Actor Rahul Khanna came up with a LOL wish. It read, “Happy birthday, Amuuuuuu!!! (Muting your stories for the next 24hrs!).” Sophie Choudry added, “Happy bday Amrita Arora. so much love to you….gorgeous pic.”

Malaika and Amrita Arora's BFF Natasha Poonawalla simply dropped red hearts under the post.

Malaika Arora has also shared the same picture on Instagram Stories and added a Happy Birthday GIF to it. For the background, the actress used the track Patience by Guns and Roses.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/malaikaaroraofficial/3557427697020156211/

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora never fail to serve those sibling goals. Last June, Kareena Kapoor hosted a fun get-together for her closest friends, and of course, Malaika and Amrita showed up together. Kareena shared some adorable pics from the evening on her Instagram. In the first one, Kareena and Malaika were twinning in white, looking all kinds of gorgeous. The second pic had Amrita and Karisma Kapoor giving off major BFF vibes. Kareena captioned the post, "Eternity and beyond. Twinning forever. Soul sisters."

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Kitne Door Kitne Paas, where she appeared alongside Fardeen Khan. Over the years, she appeared in several films, including Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and Hello. She gained even more recognition with roles in popular films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.