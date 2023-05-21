Kareena Kapoor Spent A Perfect 'Saturday Night' With BFF Amrita Arora - Pic Inside

Amrita Arora shared this image. (courtesy: amuaroraofficial)

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have been friends for decades now. The actresses are regular fixtures on each other's social media timeline. Now, Kareena Kapoor has shared yet another fun selfie with her BFF on Instagram Stories. In the selfie, both Kareena and Amrita are seen posing for the camera. Needless to say, the BFFs are pouting in the photo. While Amrita's outfit for the day is hidden in the photo, Kareena looks gorgeous in a pale green ensemble with a gold necklace. Along with the picture, Kareena Kapoor said, “Nothing like a Saturday night with your BFF” with a bunch of heart and star-eye emojis.

It appears that Kareena Kapoor is also having a lot of fun on the sets of The Crew, her next film alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. On Friday, Tabu surprised her Instagram followers with a black-and-white photo of herself. The talented actress is seen holding a mug of beverage in her hand. Tabu opted to let the picture speak for itself and didn't include a caption. However, Kareena Kapoor couldn't resist leaving a comment. Kareena humorously wrote, "Mere bina chai pe charcha ho rahi hai (discussion over tea without me)... where are the biscuits?"

To this, Tabu said, “Waiting to come to set and take from you.”

The Crew is an upcoming comedy film that humorously tackles the hurdles encountered within the aviation industry, with a focus on the lives of three remarkable leading ladies.

Kareena Kapoor recently treated fans to a refreshing selfie, dressed in a simple white tank top paired with a sleeveless denim jacket and gold bracelets. Alongside the selfie, she wrote, "Hello Monday... let's see what you got in store for me," accompanied by two smile and wink emojis. As expected, Kareena Kapoor's Instagram followers instantly fell in love with the picture. The comments section overflowed with compliments and heart emojis from her adoring fans.

Apart from her role in The Crew, Kareena Kapoor has an exciting line-up of projects. She is set to star in a thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, adapted from the book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat alongside Kareena. Additionally, Kareena has an untitled film in the works, helmed by acclaimed director Hansal Mehta.