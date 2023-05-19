About Tabu And Co-Star Kareena Kapoor's ROFL Instagram Exchange

Tabu posted this image. (courtesy: tabutiful)

Tabu shared a stunning greyscale picture of herself on her Instagram profile on Friday. No caption needed. The actress can be seen with a beverage mug in her hand. In the comments section, Tabu's The Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor left a comment that read, "Mere bina chai pe charcha ho rahi hai (chat over tea without me) ...where are the biscuits?" Replying to Kareena's comment, Tabu wrote, "Waiting to come to set and take from you." The comments section of the post was flooded with comments from Tabu's Instafam. "Excuse me, why so beautiful?" read a comment. "Keep shining, keep inspiring,' read a second. "So lovely," added another.

Check out Tabu's post here:

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon are all set to share screen space for the first time in a film titled The Crew. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh. The film will be co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding (which also featured Kareena Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania). The film is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. The Crew will be directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Last year, Kareena Kapoor spilled the beans on the project and told news agency PTI that she is reuniting with Rhea Kapoor for a film and that it is not the second installment of Veere Di Wedding. "I am doing a film with Rhea. It is not Veere 2 . It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story," the actress had earlier told news agency PTI.

Tabu's filmography is a mix of commercially successful as well as critically acclaimed movies. Maqbool, Maachis, The Namesake, Life Of Pi, AndhaDhun, Haider, Drishyam, Hera Pheri are just some of her many iconic films. She had multiple releases in the recent years including Drishyam 2, Bholaa, Kuttey and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.